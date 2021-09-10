I don't want to see Krushna Abhishek's face ever again: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja on former skipping Kapil Sharma Show episode

New Delhi: All is not well between the Bollywood mama-bhanja jodi of Govinda and Krushna Abhishek. Until now, things were hush-hush and talked about only in closed corridors, but now seems like it is out in the open. Govinda has refrained from talking about the alleged family feud in public.

Recently, the iconic actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja were guests at The Kapil Sharma Show where Krushna Abhishek is one of the lead cast members. However, he skipped the episode featuring his own mama, adding fuel to fire.

When asked, Krushna told Bombay Times, "I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.” Reacting to his statement, Govinda's wife and his maami has spoken her heart out for the first time.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

"Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga. “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”, she quipped.

Sunita was also offended by Kashmera's old tweet on 'people dancing for money'. Govinda's wife has clarified that things can never reconcile between the two and said, "Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life."