Why Nick Jonas' post on Father's Day made Priyanka Chopra emotional

New Delhi: On Father's Day, American singer Nick Jonas' post won several hearts (including ours) as he shared an emotional note for father Kevin Jonas Sr and late father-in-law Ashok Chopra.

Nick's post left his actress wife Priyanka Chopra teary-eyed as he wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world." Along with the post, Nick shared two pictures - one of himself as a child with his father and the other, a childhood photo of Priyanka with her dad.

In the comments section, an emotional Priyanka after seeing the post, wrote, "You’re so sweet. I love you" while her cousin Parineeti posted, "Nickster!! Imma die."

Here's Nick's post: (Swipe right to see the photo of Priyanka and her dad).

The 36-year-old actress also shared the same photo to wish Ashok Chopra and wrote, "Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life."

For her father-in-law Kevin, she posted, "Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth. Love you loads."

Priyanka and Nick married in a two-part wedding ceremony in Jodhpur in December 2018. They dated for a few months before tying the knot.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped 'The Sky Is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.