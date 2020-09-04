Will not tolerate if anyone tries to defame and demean Mumbai or Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut's indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut's PoK remark

New Delhi: A day after Kangana Ranaut's tweet accusing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police, has clarified his stand regarding the remark.

Raut told Zee News, "We don't give threats to anyone, we believe in taking action. Those who are making comparisons with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), don't know anything about Pok. We will not tolerate anything demeaning about Mumbai and Maharashtra."

He added, "Mumbai police has risked its own life and saved the citizens at the time of 26/11 terror attacks. Even in 1992 blasts also they protected the city and people living in it. Several Mumbai police officers have lost their lives and made sacrifices during the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak."

Meanwhile, Kangana had tweeted about receiving a threat from Raut on Thursday. She wrote: Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she raised fingers over Mumbai police despite living in the city. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

Kangana Ranaut has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.