Kartik Aaryan

With Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh hitched, is Kartik Aaryan Bollywood's most eligible bachelor?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in May.

With Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh hitched, is Kartik Aaryan Bollywood&#039;s most eligible bachelor?
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the top news of the week with everyone talking about their adorable wedding. However, this news has broken the hearts of his female fans as they're biggest crush is hitched now.

Ranveer had done the same to his female fans back in 2018 so now the only shining hope for the fans of our young superstars is the charming and desirable, Kartik Aaryan. He is now officially Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor with the other two heartthrobs of the country married.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

With his relatable personality and a natural sense of humour, Kartik slowly and steadily crept into the hearts of all his fans right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Ever since, each and every film of the star solidified not only his position in the industry but also in the hearts of young girls.

He became a household name in no time, becoming a hearthhrob owing to his charm, looks and talent.

 

One of the most in-demand stars of today, Ranbir, Ranveer and Kartik all have some of the most anticipated films in their lineups.

While Ranbir has Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal and the untitled next by Luv Ranjan, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. 

Kartik on the other hand is awaiting the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next month, and also has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India in the lineup along with Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

