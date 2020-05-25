Won’t relax until the last migrant worker reaches home, says Sonu Sood

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has been setting examples by organising transport services to ferry the migrant workers to their homes across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown. That’s not it. He also offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers, distributes food among the underprivileged, and fed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News recently, Sonu revealed that he plans to do the work until he is able to send all the migrants to their homes and it gives him immense satisfaction to see these people reunite with their families.

“I will be on the roads until all the workers reach home. I am not concerned about the hardwork it takes, I am determined to send them to their families. My phone rings constantly, my social media accounts are flooded with messages. I try to reach out to everyone possible,” said the 46-year-old actor.

On being asked what made him take the initiative, he said that the country cannot function without the migrants and hence, he felt it is his responsibility to send them home.

“It was difficult initially to arrange everything, but I was determined to do so. I coordinated for their travels, took permissions from different states,” Sonu added.

Talking about the difficulties he faced, Sonu Sood said the paperwork process of the migrants were a bit taxing and required much labour.

“I took the responsibility of sending them homes as I didn’t want any of the children to remember this difficult situation in their life anytime,” Sonu said, adding that his personal experience also made him do so.

On what refrains him from doing publicity about his work, Sonu said that his mother, who was a professor, always taught him to do charity without letting anyone know and hence, I like to stay away from the media glare.