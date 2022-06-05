World Environment Day: Check out photo of Allu Arjun watering plants

New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun is a vocal environmentalist who often advocates for climate change and better living. The ‘Pushpa’ actor is a green warrior who actively promotes the environment and one can also see his house lit with lush greenery and trees. Last year today, on World Environment Day, the actor took to his social media and shared a picture of himself watering his plants. He also encouraged everyone to plant more saplings. He also added that it is a cause that is close to his heart.

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share a photo of you planting a sapling and I’ll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA,” Allu Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs. 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Pushpa's sequel.