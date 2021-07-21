Yami Gautam and hubby Aditya Dhar's relationship started during Uri promotions, actress reveals her love story!

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam and director husband Aditya Dhar's wedding announcement came as a pleasant surprise to fans and industry colleagues too. The couple had a lockdown wedding on June 4, 2021, at Mandi, Himachal Pradesh with just family and close friends in attendance.

Opening up on their love story, Yami Gautam told Times Of India, "We started interacting when we worked on Uri: The Surgical Strike together. We got talking and developed a friendship during the promotion of the film. That’s when the relationship started. Even before we started seeing each other, I had a lot of respect for Aditya as a person and as a professional. He values people, no matter what. He is polite and courteous even in stressful situations as a director. I had heard stories about how he is genuinely nice to everyone and it’s true. He creates an atmosphere where you look forward to working everyday. There’s a lot of mutual respect between us. Love has a different meaning for different people. For me, it’s about having a nice heart. Above all, you need to be a good person and he’s just like that."

Talking further on why they chose a private affair, Yami quipped, "The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought. We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone. We were just two families enjoying the moment. Yes, we missed a lot of friends and relatives who couldn’t be there, but they all understood the importance of adhering to COVID restrictions. Only 20 people were allowed and this included the pandit who performed the wedding. We didn’t want to flout a single rule."

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam also revealed that a few industry friends knew of their romance but kept it a secret. She said, "Now, I don’t think it’s right on my part to reveal that. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for certain friends, very few of our common friends, who respected our privacy. It meant a lot to us. It’s always nice to share this with people and the media, but when you both are comfortable. There shouldn’t be any kind of pressure or any kind of precedent for anyone that ‘Oh, that is how so and so carries themselves. So that’s how it has to be’. You’ve to decide for yourself, what works for you and what makes you happy. And this is what makes us happy."

Yami Gautam married Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is a Kashmiri on June 4 this year.