Celebs mourn TV actress Divya Bhatnagar’s demise

New Delhi: Actress Divya Bhatnagar known for her role in tv-series ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of November and passed away because of the virus. The sad news of her demise came from a post by Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Monday morning.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to instagram to post a few pictures of herself and Divya Bhatnagar and wrote a touching eulogy for the actress. She said in her post “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..”

She further said “I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial .Too soon to go my friend... Om shanti.”

Hina Khan also reposted a picture of the late actress to her Instagram story saying “This girl was Gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor.. your sparkling eyes Divya.” She expressed how much she would miss Divya and her madness. The actress further offered her condolences by saying “We love you Gurl.. Rest In Peace. Praying for your peaceful passing..My condolences to your family and friends..”

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who co-starred with the late actress in the TV show Silsila Pyaar Ka also gave her condolences in the form of an instagram post and captioned it saying “Im so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya”

Fans flooded Twitter and other social media with condolences and posts in memory of the much loved television actress. Other than the daily show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Divya Bhatnagar also featured in TV shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish, naming a few.