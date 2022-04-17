हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
R. Madhavan

You made India proud: Vivek Agnihotri lauds R Madhavan's son for win at Danish Open swimming event

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri heaped praise on R. Madhavan's son Vedaant after his silver medal win at the Danish Open swimming meet.

You made India proud: Vivek Agnihotri lauds R Madhavan&#039;s son for win at Danish Open swimming event
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor R.Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan won a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark which went on from April 15 to 19. The actor was supremely proud of his son and shared the good news on Instagram and Twitter with a video of his son getting felicitated. 

He wrote on Instagram, "vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

Take a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

Along with many other celebs, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted about Vedaant's win and congratulated him on social media, tagging R. Madhavan in the tweet as well.

He wrote, "Wow. What a brilliant day. Congrats Vedaant Madhavan for winning silver at the Danish Open in Copenhegan. You make India proud and specially your wonderful parents. @ActorMadhavanhow does it feel?"

 

To this, Madhavan replied, "Thank you so much sirji.. We feel proud, overwhelmed, very grateful and Like all parents very nervous. Thank you so much for the encouragement."

Vedaant, son of Indian actor R. Madhavan, clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final in the 1500m freestyle event.

Reacting to his big win, other celebs such as Rohit Roy and Shilpa Shetty cheered on the teenager. "Wooohooooooo.. many more to come! Scale the world son," actor Rohit Roy commented and "Awwwww Woooowwwww..Congratulations," wrote Shilpa Shetty.

madhavan

For the unversed, Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. 

(With ANI inputs)

