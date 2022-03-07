You're an extraordinary human: Hrithik Roshan to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, here's how she reacted

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan recently dropped a heartfelt comment below his rumoured girlfriend and singer Saba Azad's latest Instagram post and fans are even more curious to know if there is a romance brewing between the two.

Over the weekend, Saba had shared a video of herself singing a song to which Hrithik replied and commented, "You are an extraordinary human." Reacting to his comment, Saba said, "And you are the kindest."

Take a look at her post and their comments:

For the unversed, the desi Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, these days, has been making headlines for his personal life.

The actor has been clicked a few times, stepping out of restaurants walking hand-in-hand with her.

Weeks later, Saba warmed up to the entire Roshan family, so much so that she ended up spending quality time with them at their bungalow. A photo featuring Saba chilling out with Roshans had gone viral on the internet.

Now, Hrithik and Saba's social media PDA has caught the fans' attention.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.