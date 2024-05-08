'Zor Se Shaadi Karni Hai' Says Sonakshi Sinha As Kapil Sharma Asks Her Wedding Plans

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha is making headlines with her amazing performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent release 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' The series dropped on May 1st on Netflix and has been trending ever since. Sonakshi plays a double role in the series, one of Rehana who was killed by her sister and the other of Rehana's daughter Fareedan. The Heeramandi cast including Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Aditi Rao Hydari were the latest guests at Neflix's another one 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' where the actress spilled some beans on her wedding plans.

During the show, Kapil asked various questions to all the actresses and one question that stuck with the audience was when Kapil asked Sonakshi about her plans for marriage. In the latest promo of the show, Kapil can be seen asking Sonakshi now that both Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have tied the knot, when is she deciding to get married? To this, Sonakshi replied, 'Jale par namak chidak rahe ho,' as she added that she desperately wanted to get married now.

Sonakshi even said, 'Vo janta hai ki mujhe kitni zor se shadi karni hai (He knows how desperately i want to get married)' referring to Kapil Sharma.

Sonakshi is is reportedly dating Zaheer Iqbal, they reportedly met through Salman Khan. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the lovebirds are often spotted together. The duo was seen together in the film 'Double XL.'

On one hand, Heeramandi is being lauded for its larger-than-life canvas, some have also pointed out a few factual errors in the period drama. The performances from most of the actors have been lauded, especially, fans have been appreciating Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha,Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Manisha Koirala for their portrayals. The show also stars Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in important roles.