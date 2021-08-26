6th Pay Commission: Punjab approves minimum 15% hike for state employees

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Thursday (August 26) announced a minimum increment of 15% in the basic pay of its lakhs of employees. The state government has also announced the restoration of certain allowances. The salary hike of lakhs of Punjab government employees is expected to cost Rs 1,500 crore to the exchequer.



"With this, the total average increase in salary/pension per employee has gone up to Rs 1.05 lakh per annum," the Punjab government said in a statement. Previously, state employees received an average of Rs 79,250 hike per annum in their basic pay.

The 6th Pay Commission's recommendations were accepted with effect from July 1, 2021, offering a Rs 4,700 crore bonanza for the employees.

The latest step to increase the basic salaries of Punjab government employees was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also called for improving communication in the ministries. He directed all ministers, administrative secretaries and heads of departments to talk to their respective employees for early redressal of their grievances, PTI reported.

"While all reasonable demands of employees should be resolved following today's announcements," he made it clear that strict action should be taken as per rules if the employees continue to agitate.

Singh urged for effective communication with the state government employees after several workers agitated against the authorities over the delay in rolling out the benefits under the Sixth Pay Commission.