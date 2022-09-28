78 days salary as bonus for Railway employees! BIG cabinet DECISION today

New Delhi: In a major cabinet decision that is expected today (September 28) the government may decided to give pay bonus of 78 days to over 11 lakh Railway employees. If so, this will be the 12th year in a row of the government announcing the festive bonus for Railway employees.

Government for the past couple of years has been announcing payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages for eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel). This year will be the ninth consecutive year that the Modi government will maintain a bonus of 78 days wages.

The festive bonus is aimed at motivating a large number of railway employees to improve the performance of the Railways and enhance the productivity levels further, besides maintaining industrial peace, the government had said in the past.

For financial year 2021-22, the Cabinet had approved the payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days’ wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) which was estimated to cost the government Rs 1984.73 crore.