7th Pay Commission: 60 lakh pensioners to get pension slips via WhatsApp, email

New Delhi: While lakhs of Central Government pensioners are eagerly waiting for their Dearness allowance (DA) restoration from July 1, 2021, we have another good news for them. In a big relief to 60 lakh pensioners, the Central Government has directed the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slips to the pensioners with a complete breakup directly on their SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail ids. The Central Government has directed the banks disbursing pensions to ensure the 'Ease of Living' of pensioners with the move.

The direction noted that banks should issue pension slips with a complete breakup to the pensioners to the registered mobile number of the pensioners through SMS and email ID.

Banks have also been asked to use social media platforms such as WhatsApp to update their customers with the pension slip with a complete breakup. Also Read: Wah Taj! Tata Group’s Taj named strongest hotel brand worldwide

The crucial decision of the central government will also help the retired employees to know about various 7th Pay Commission allowances, especially DA and DR arrears.

Also, the step will prevent pensioners from stepping out of the safety net of their homes amid the ongoing pandemic to a bank.

Pension slips will also ease the income tax compliance of pensioners. As a result, banks are also appreciating the step, taking view of the benefits of pension slips along with a complete breakup to the pensioners. Also Read: After PUBG, TikTok hopeful of making a comeback in India: Report

