7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees could get Rs 4,500 extra with January salary, check how

New Delhi: In what could be another good news under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees could reportedly receive additional money with their salary for the month of January 2022. The government could make the official announcement in this regard on Repulic Day (January 26, 2022), according to a report by Zee Business.

The report claimed that Central government employees could receive an additional Rs 4,500 with their salary for the month of January 2022. For receiving the benefit, employees are required to submit Children Education Allowance Form on time.

For the unversed, the Central government provides its employees with Children Education Allowance (CEA), offering financial support to fund the education of the students.

More than 25 lakh central government employees receive benefits of Children Education Allowance. An employee can avail of a maximum of Rs 4500 - Rs 2,250 for one child. So, if an employee has two children, the individual can get Rs 4500 from the Central government in his bank account under Children Education Allowance.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees are not able to claim the allowance due to the complex documentation process. So, to make the process easier, the government has now made it simpler for the employees.

According to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), several of the government employees were facing issues in claiming the children allowance. The major issue was that employees were not able to get the result/report cards of their children, despite paying the full fees. Also Read: ITR filing FY 2020-21: Who is exempted from paying late fee for filing tax return after missing December 31 deadline?

DoPT has now clarified that employees can claim CEA via self-declaration or print out of result/report card/sms/e-mail of fee payment. But the facility will be available only for the academic year ending in March 2020 and March 2021. Also Read: World food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: Food and Agriculture Organisation

