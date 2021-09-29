7th Pay Commission: Family pensioners can now get Rs 1.25 lakh monthly pension, check new rule

New Delhi: The Central government has changed the rules for family pension, which is provided to children of Central government employees after their death. According to the new rule, the dependents of the employees are now eligible for receiving up to two family pensions worth up to Rs 1.25 lakhs under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972. Previously, the ceiling on family pension was set at Rs 45,000.

The Central government offers social security to its employees and their families. Under sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Central Civil Services, 1972), if a husband and a wife are government employees, then their children are entitled to receiving two pensions.

In this case, the Rs 45,000 cap on family pension devoided children from receiving the maximum benefits from the government’s social security initiatives. Therefore, the government has now increased the limit to Rs 1,25,000.

Union minister Jitendra Singh had earlier noted that in a far-reaching reform regarding family pensions the upper ceiling has been raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month. The decision to increase the upper ceiling to Rs 1,25,000 per month from Rs 45,000 was taken in February 2021.

The decision was also taken after considering the fact that the highest pay in the 7th Pay Commission has been increased to Rs 2,50,000 per month. As a result, the rules prescribed in Rule 54(11) of CCS (Pension) Rules has also been changed.

Singh said that the move will bring "ease of living" for the family members of the deceased employees and would provide adequate financial security to them. He added that the Department of Pension and Pensioners'' Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification on the amount admissible in case a child is eligible to draw two family pensions after the death of his or her parents.