Motorola Moto Tab G20 to launch on Sept 30 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days: Price, Specs, features

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to launch Moto Tab G20 in the Indian market on September 30 2021 ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The smartphone will be exclusively launched on the Walmart-owned ecommerce platform and will go in sale selling from the upcoming sale.

Moto Tab G20 is the first tablet of Motorola that will launch in India. The consumer electronics manufacturer is launching the tablet in India to cash in on the rising demand for large-screen devices since the onset of the pandemic.

Motorola Moto Tab G20 Price (Expected)

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Tab G20 at a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India. Customers will be able to club bank discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to buy the tablet at a discounted price.

Motorola Moto Tab G20 Features

Motorola Moto Tab G20 will pack an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and

32GB internal storage.

Moto Tab G20 will run on Stock Android 11, and is backed by a large 5,100mAh battery pack. Customers will also get a 5-megapixel shooter in the back for clicking photos while in the front is a 2-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

The tabled will offer Dolby Atmos for clear audio. For school students, it comes with a dedicated Google Kids Space to access a library of pre-loaded apps, books and videos.