7th Pay Commission: This State Hikes Employees' DA By 4%

New Delhi: The Haryana government has announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure. The DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 percent to 42 percent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023, according to an order of the Finance Department of the Haryana Government on Thursday.

It said that the enhanced DA shall be paid with the pay of April and arrear for the months of January to March 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

In a separate order, the finance department said that the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.

The DR has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 percent to 42 percent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from January 1, 2023, the order said.

Enhanced DR shall be paid with the pension/family pension of April 2023 and arrears for the months of January to March 2023, shall be paid in the month of May, as per the order.