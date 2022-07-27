New Delhi: As lakhs of central government employees are waiting for an update on hike in Dearness Allowance, the government has made a big announcement on promotions of secretariat level employees. A few days after granting mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees belonging to three key secretariat services, the Department of Personnel & Training is now ready with the next lot of officers to be promoted in the next two to three week.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced it while meeting a delegation of the Central Secretariat Official Language Service Group-A officers on Tuesday. He has also assured the delegation that their promotion cases will also be expedited as per rule, as there is a mandatory provision of training of officers ranging from one year to 18 months before the promotions, reported PTI. He told the delegation that he will look into their demands sympathetically and hurdles, if any, in granting promotions will be resolved.

Singh said henceforth all future promotions will get streamlined as all legal hurdles were sorted out in granting promotions to 8,089 employees -- 4,734 are from Central Secretariat Service (CSS), 2,966 from Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS) and 389 from Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS).

7th Pay Commission: Central government awaiting news on DA hike

Lakhs of central government employees who are waiting with a baited breath for announcement on hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) may hear the good news by next month, media reports have said.

The AICP Index, crucial factor in determining the DA, for the month of May points at the probability of increase in the DA of the central government. Government may bring in some more good news for the employees in the month of July. Now, if latest media reports are to be believed, Dearness Allowance of the employees could by hiked by 4 percent. This means the total DA could reach upo 38 percent.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The additional installment is effective from January 1, 2022. The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.