7th Pay Commission: Now central govt pensioners will get pension slips via WhatsApp, email

From now onwards, the Central government pensioners will not be required to physically collect the monthly pension slips as they will be made available to them via email, SMS and WhatsApp.

In an Office Memorandum, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has directed banks to provide pension slips to pensioners online. The registered mobile number of the pensioners will be used to send the digital pension slips, the government order said.

In a recent meeting, the Ministry’s department of pension and pensioners welfare with the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Pension Distributing Banks took this decision for the ease of pensioners.

“Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request all Pension Disbursing Banks to issue pension slips to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also. Banks may also use social media apps, WhatsApp, etc. in addition to SMS and email. The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc. if any,” the Office Memorandum reads.

It further mentioned that this order ensures ‘Ease of Living' of the Pensioners, wherein the issue of providing the breakup of monthly pension to the pensioners was discussed.

The banks were impressed to take this step as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief (DR) payment, DR arrears etc.

It further says that the banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information.

The salaries and pensions of central government employees are disbursed as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Live TV

#mute