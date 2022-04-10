New Delhi: In a major 7th Pay Commission related update, employees employed with the Indian Railways are all set to receive the increased dearness allowance (DA) in the ongoing month of April 2022. It is important to note that the Indian government had recently increased the DA of government employees from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, in a move that will benefit all the workers of the Central government.

Now, the Indian Railways has decided to implement the decision of the Indian government in April, according to a report by ZeeBusiness. The report added that in a letter, the Indian Railways has said to all its zonal officers to pay the increased DA to the employees.

Moreover, it is expected that the Railways employees will receive the increased dearness allowance by the end of April 2022. The report also noted that more than 14 lakh employees of the Indian Railways will benefit from the move.

The Union Cabinet, last month, had given approval for a 3 per cent hike in DA for the central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. More than 50 lakh government employees are expected to benefit from the move.

Moreover, the benefits will also be provided to central government pensioners, as the government has also increased the dearness relief (DR). About 65 lakh pensioners will profit from the big decision.

DA and DR are calculated on the basis of the rate of inflation as per the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI0IW), which is released by the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Also Read: Refurbished iPhone, Android smartphones selling on Flipkart at up to 76% discount; check details

Meanwhile, the Karnata Government recently announced to increase the DA and DR rates for State Government Employees from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of Basic Pay with effect from 01 January 2022. Also Read: Startup funding crosses $10 billion in Q1, 14 unicorns created: Report

