Flipkart

Refurbished iPhone, Android smartphones selling on Flipkart at up to 76% discount; check details

Customers should note that refurbished smartphones are pre-owned devices. 

Refurbished iPhone, Android smartphones selling on Flipkart at up to 76% discount; check details

New Delhi: Walmart-owned e-commerce platform, Flipkart, is offering up to a 76% discount on refurbished iPhone and Android smartphones. Customers planning to buy phones can have a sneak peek at the online sale, offering big discounts on smartphones by Apple, Mi, and Google, among others.  

However, customers should note that refurbished smartphones are pre-owned devices that have been used earlier by some other users. But the phones come with a three or six-month warranty, which assures that the smartphones are in decent condition. 

Here’s the list of smartphone 

Apple iPhone 7

The Refurbished Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB) is selling on Flipkart at Rs 14,499 at a discount of 76% off. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and is powered by the A10 Fusion processor.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Flipkart is selling refurbished Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) at Rs 13,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The device comes with dual 8MP selfie lenses and a 12.2MP rear camera. 

Apple iPhone 6s 

The Refurbished Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) is selling at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The device comes with a 12MP Rear Camera and a 5MP Front Camera. Also Read: BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each as gifts to employees! Indian IT firm rewards loyalty in style 

Mi Redmi Note 6 Pro 

Mi Redmi Note 6 Pro, in refurbished condition, is selling at Rs 7,199 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. On the back, the smartphone has a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup. In the front, the device packs a 20MP + 2MP dual front camera. Also Read: WhatsApp new feature to simplify sharing or downloading large-sized documents; here’s how

