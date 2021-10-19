Aadhaar card in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil: Here is how to update name and other details in 13 Indian languages

New Delhi: Aadhaar cardholders can update Aadhaar Card in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi/English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

The UIDAI mentions, since a resident can enrol anywhere in India, it may happen that a native speaker of language "A" is enrolled by an operator of language "B" and consequently the resident’s local language of enrolment is "B". Later on the resident may want to change the local language of enrolment to another that he/she prefers. If such a situation or case arises, then all the demographic information that is printed on the Aadhaar letter will need to be updated in the new local language.

Currently the Aadhaar Letters are being printed in the following 13 languages: Hindi/English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Here is how update Aadhaar name and other details in 13 Indian languages using Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal

- Visit https://uidai.gov.in/

- Go to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal

- Enter your 13-digit Aadhaar number

- Verify the details and the Captcha security code

- Share other important details and click on the 'Generate OTP' button.

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Enter OTP and log in.

- Select the 'Update Demographics Data’ button.

- Select your preferred regional language

- Update your details

- Submit the form

- Again, another OTP will be sent to your phone

- Enter the OTP

- You will have to pay Rs 50 fee to complete the application process

- Your update will be processed within 1-3 weeks.

Do note that a registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. You can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.

If you have not registered your Mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you will be required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered.