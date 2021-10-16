Aadhaar Card Verification: Here’s how to do it online

New Delhi: If you've been wanting to verify your Aadhaar for some time but are afraid of waiting in line for hours, there's some good news for you. Online Aadhaar verification is now possible from the comfort of your own home. Simply go to the official UIDAI website and log in with your credentials to complete the process.

Cardholders should verify their Aadhaar every now and then, according to UIDAI, the organisation in charge of the Aadhaar programme, to avoid fraudsters exploiting your Aadhaar details. This step can be completed quickly and easily using the Aadhaar website or the mAadhaar app, which can be downloaded from the app store.

Aadhaar verification at home: How to do it online

It's a very simple procedure. Simply make sure you have a good internet connection and your Aadhaar number with you when conducting the online verification.

Visit the URL https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify on your browser.

You'll need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the field given.

After you've entered your Aadhaar number and completed the Captcha code, click "Proceed to Verify."

Your Aadhaar will be confirmed once this is completed.

You can also use the mAadhaar app on your smartphone to complete the process. Please keep in mind that this software is only accessible for Android handsets on the Google Play store. The app is not available for iOS or Windows.

Why do Aadhaar verification?

With so much fraud going on, it's a smart idea to double-check the Aadhaar number you've been given. Basically, you may see if the information on your Aadhaar card is correct or not. Residents are also using the verification service to verify the identification of their workers, according to the UIDAI.

Live TV

#mute