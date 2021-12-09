Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change photo in Aadhaar in simple steps

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents for Indians. The 12-digit ID is required for availing of several services offered by government and private agencies. However, most of us had applied for an Aadhaar card years ago and that may be the reason why the image on the document doesn’t resemble how we look today. But the good news is that you can easily change the photo on Aadhaar Card by following a few simple steps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that issues the Aadhaar Card, allows cardholders to change the photo in the document that is linked to insurance policies, bank accounts, and more.

Cardholders are required to keep the details on their Aadhaar card up to date so that they don’t face any troubles while receiving the benefits offered under government schemes.

Cardholders should always update their name, date of birth and address on the Aadhaar card from time to time. While changing your photo on the Aadhaar Card isn’t required by any agency, as the info are matched with biometric details, you can still apply for the update on UIDAI’s official portal, followed by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrolment facility or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Here’s how you can change or update the photo on the Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Download the Aadhaar enrolment form from UIDAI's official website.

Step 2: Fill in all the particulars in the form.

Step 3: Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment facility or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Step 4: Contact the executive present at the centre for biometric verification of your details.

Step 5: The executive will now take a new photo for updating the photo on Aadhaar Card.

Step 6: Pay Rs 25 plus GST as a fee to the Aadhaar enrolment facility or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra for changing the photo.

Step 7: You will get an acknowledgement slip along with a new request number from the executive.

Step 7: The URN can be used to check the status of the Aadhaar changes on UIDAI's official website.

