Aadhaar Card Update: Now you can easily change Aadhaar Card photo; here’s how

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is a very useful UIDAI Unique Document of Identity. All government and private schemes use this 12-digit unique number document.

Many actions, such as opening a bank account, filing taxes, and enrolling in school, are completed with this document. In your Aadhaar card, write your name, date of birth, and Aadhaar number. Important data, such as image and biometric data, is readily available.

This document serves as a verification of a person's identity and address in India. At any age, any citizen of the country can apply for this. When creating an Aadhaar card, it is common for the user's photos to become unidentifiable, making it harder to identify them.

If the photo on your Aadhaar card is incorrect and you want to alter it, it is quite simple to do so. Users of Aadhaar cards can change their pictures through the UIDAI. You must first submit an online request, then visit your local Aadhaar Enrollment Center and complete the processes outlined below.

To begin, go to the Aadhaar official website and create an account.

Fill out the Aadhaar card application form and enter your Aadhaar number.

You must now go to your nearest Aadhar centre.

You must submit your form here.

You should now have any form of identification document, such as a voter identification card, a PAN card, a passport, a ration card, or a driver's licence.

You should also bring your Aadhaar card to the Aadhaar centre.

The employees at the enrollment centre will take a picture of you and collect your biometric data.

After that, you will be handed an acknowledgment slip with your URN written on it.

URN can be used to check the status of an Aadhaar card.

All of the data will be sent to the Bengaluru centre, where it will be updated.

The Aadhaar card will arrive at your registered address within two weeks after it has been updated.

For changing the photo, you'll have to pay Rs 25 + GST.

The photo on your Aadhar card cannot be changed online. This procedure can only be used to alter your address.

