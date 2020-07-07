Aadhaar card update! Order Aadhaar Reprint delivered to your address within 15 days via Speed Post

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India through its Order Aadhaar Reprint facility has made it easy for access to those who may have lost their Aadhaar letter, misplaced or if they want a new copy.

Order Aadhaar Reprint launched in December 2018 on Pilot basis, facilitates the residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint by paying nominal charges, in case, Aadhaar letter of resident has been lost, misplaced or if they want a new copy.

Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also "Order Aadhaar Reprint" using Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number.

UIDAI in a fresh tweet has now said, that now Order Aadhaar Reprint delivered to your address within 15 days via Speed Post

“Did not get Aadhaar by post? You can now #OrderAadhaarReprint that is delivered to your address within 15 days via Speed Post. Order your copy today from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-reprint or #mAadhaar App,” UIDAI tweeted.

Here is How to raise the request for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”

Order Aadhaar Reprint" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or the UIDAI Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID).

Users will receive OTP/TOTP will be received on Registered Mobile number. Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, where OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.

Charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint” is Rs 50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges). You can use Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking and UPI for payment modes to make the payment for "Order Aadhaar Reprint".