Aadhaar-Ration Card Linkage: Deadline Extends Till This Date - Here' Step-By-Step Guide To Do The Process With These Documents

The Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to ration card from June 30, 2023, to September 30,2023, according to a notification issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Ration cards are provided to all households in order for them to get subsidised food grains and fuel. Apart from documentation such as a passport and a PAN card, the ration card also serves as confirmation of identification and residency.

However, there have been occasions where an individual obtains more than their fair share of rations or where individuals who are not entitled for rations receive them, depriving deserving others.

By linking the Aadhaar card to the ration card, the government will be able to prohibit individuals from obtaining duplicate ration cards. It is also feasible to detain those who are disqualified for collecting rations because their income exceeds the threshold.

This would also ensure that only those who are deserving obtain subsidised fuel or food grains.

The linkage also helps to prevent duplicate ration cards and dishonest middlemen, allowing genuine and worthy beneficiaries to receive government-sponsored benefits.

Documents needed to link Aadhaar card to Ration card

- Photocopy of original ration card

- Family member's Aadhaar card photocopy

- Family head's Aadhaar card photocopy

- Bank passbook photocopy

- Family's head passport size photo: 2