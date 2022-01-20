हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar PVC Card

Aadhaat PVC card from open market not valid, where and how to get official Aadhaar PVC card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

Aadhaat PVC card from open market not valid, where and how to get official Aadhaar PVC card?

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has strongly discouraged the card holders from the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market because they do not carry any security features.

 

 

How can you order Aadhaar PVC Card from the official source?

You can raise "Aadhaar Card" request can by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.

What are the modes of payment for Aadhaar PVC Card?

Payment can be made using the following online modes:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar PVC CardAadhaar cardUIDAIAADHAAR
Next
Story

7th Pay commission: Bumper news for govt employees and pensioners, DA & DR hiked from 28% to 31% by This state govt

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over kidnapping of a youth in Arunachal