Aadhar Card: All you need to know about e-Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card has become a mandatory document that is required for identification and other tasks everywhere. It is also used to obtain a bank's income and residence certificate. In such cases, many people do not have a hard copy of their Aadhaar card; instead, they use e-Aadhaar. As a result, many forms of doubts about the validity of e-Aadhaar have arisen. Is it used in any government or non-government work? All of this information will be sent to you in this section.

According to the information on the UIDAI website, the e-Aadhaar card is equally legitimate as the hard copy of your Aadhar card. Because it is accessed digitally via the Internet, it is referred to as e-Aadhaar. E-Aadhaar is another name for a password-protected electronic replica of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the UIDAI's competent authority.f you want to download it then you can get it by visiting https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in link.

As per the Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is just as valid as a physical copy of Aadhaar for all purposes. It is acceptable anywhere there is digital work. You can maintain both the hard copy of the Aadhaar and the e-Aadhaar. If you want to learn more about the validity of e-Aadhaar, visit https://uidai.gov.in/images/uidai om on e Aadhaar validity.pdf.

If you need an e-Aadhaar card and wish to receive one, you must first have an enrolment number or an Aadhaar number. You must also have a registered mobile phone number. You must include the entire address of your residence.

If you want to download it, you can do so by entering its enrolment number or Aadhaar number. Complete with full name and pin code. OTP is sent to the mobile number entered during the download procedure. Residents can also utilise TOTP instead of OTP to download e-Aadhaar.

