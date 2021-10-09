Bank Holidays in October: Banks to remain closed for 13 days from today. Check full list

New Delhi: There will be various festivals in October 2021, including Navratri and Dussehra. From today, banks in various cities will be closed for a total of 13 days (Bank Holidays October) in this sequence. If you're in this circumstance and also have essential tasks to do, read this news first.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of official bank holidays for the month of October, with a total of 21 holidays in the month. Many Indian cities' banks would be closed indefinitely at this time. Banks are closed on Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, according to RBI regulation.

The list of holidays provided by the RBI is divided into three categories: state-specific festivities, religious holidays, and festival celebrations. The list of RBI required holidays is divided into three categories: 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts,' according to official classifications. It's worth noting that the majority of the October holidays go under the heading of 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' with just the first day of the month being under the heading of 'Banks' Closing of Accounts.' Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Now invest Rs 233 per month to get Rs 17 lakh. Details here

Banks will be closed for 13 days in various cities around the country starting today. However, please be aware that not all banks in the country will be closed for the entire 21-day period, as the RBI's holidays are also influenced by regional festivals. In that instance, some holidays are only observed in some states; in other states, banking operations will continue as usual. Not only that, but certain banks will remain open for five days in a row in the coming month in specific locations. Also Read: Fact Check: Rs 5 lakh subsidy news under the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is FAKE

Banks across the country are closed today, the second Saturday of the month. Tomorrow is a holiday as a result of this. Following that, bank personnel will be on leave for Mahasaptami, Mahaashtami, and Dussehra. The 31st of October will be the last holiday of the month.

List of holidays:

October 1 - Work will be affected due to half-annual bank closing account in Gangtok.

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (banks closed in all states)

October 3 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasya - Banks closed in Agartala, Bangalore and Kolkata

October 7 - Mira Chorel Houba - Imphal bank closed

October 9 - Saturday (Second Saturday of the month)

10 October - Sunday (weekly holiday)

12 October - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) - Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata

13 October - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) - Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi

October 14 - Durga Puja / Dussehra (Maha Navami) / Ayuth

Puja - Banks closed in Agartala, Bangalore, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram October 15 - Durga Puja / Dasara / Vijayadashmi - Bank closed in Imphal and Shimla other than

16 October - Durga Puja (Dashain) - Gangtok bank closed

17 October - Sunday (weekly holiday)

18 October - Kati Bihu - Guwahati Bank closed

19 October - Eid-e Milad / Eid-e-Miladunnabi / Milad-e-Sharif / Barawafat- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Banks closed in Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

October 20 - Birthday of Maharishi Valmiki / Lakshmi Puja / Eid-e-Milad - Banks closed in Agartala, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla

22 October – Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi – Bank closed in Jammu and Srinagar

23 October – Saturday (fourth Saturday of the month)

24 October – Sunday (weekly holiday)

26 October – Merger Day – Jammu and Srinagar Bank closed in

31 October- Sunday (Weekly Holiday)

