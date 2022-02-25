Aadhar Card Update: Now, change old photo on Aadhaar in simple steps, check how

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become an important document for Indian residents. The document is required to avail benefits offered by the government under various social security schemes. Various state-owned or private agencies also require an Aadhaar Card to provide their services.

An Aadhaar card has cardholder's details such as biometric information, a photo, phone number and an address.

The Unique Identifying Authority of India (UIDAI) currently issues the Aadhar number. The agency also helps cardholders to make changes to the Aadhaar Card. Cardholders are required to visit the official UIDAI website to make changes to details like address, phone number, address, and photo, among others.

In a few cases, cardholders are also required to visit nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centres to make changes to their Aadhaar card, a 12-digit identification number. Cardholders also need to pay the updating fee either online or at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centres to update the details on Aadhaar Card. The fee depends on the service.

Cardholders are provided with an acknowledgement number once they initiate an update related to their Aadhaar card. The complete process of changing the details on the Aadhaar card takes about a maximum of 90 days. Once the details are updated, cardholders can download the new copy from the official UIDAI portal or could order a printed version of the document.

Here's how to change the photo on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html to update your Aadhaar.

Step 2: Enter relevant information on the Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Step 3: Complete the details asked on the form and submit it off at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 4: The official at the centre will the information before clicking a new photograph.

Step 5: You will need to pay a charge of Rs 100 plus GST for updating your photo on your Aadhaar Card.

Step 6: You will get an acknowledgement slip with the Update Request Number after payment (URN).

Step 7: The photo will be updated in 90 days.

