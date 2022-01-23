After HDFC and Axis, ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Check latest FD rates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits, following in the footsteps of peer private lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The latest FD rates are applicable on both new and old FD accounts. The interest rates are applicable from January 20.

Besides private lenders, state-owned banks such as the State Bank of India and Canara Bank have also increased fixed deposit interest rates. More private and state-owned banks are expected to follow suit.

ICICI Bank announced the change in interest rates on its official portal. The bank has also added a chart to explain the various interest rates investors can avail of by opening an FD account with ICICI.

With the latest change, investors will now get a minimum of 2.50 per cent interest with their FD accounts maturing within seven to 29 days. The bank is offering an interest rate of 3 per cent on FDs maturing within 30 days to 45 days.

Moreover, for FD accounts with a maturity of 30 to 90 days, investors can receive an interest rate of 3 per cent. On the other hand, deposits with a maturity period of 91 days to 120 days will attract an interest rate of 3.50 per cent.

FDs maturing in 121 days to 150 days will provide 3.50 per cent to investors. Further, the bank is providing an interest rate of 5.45 per cent on term deposits with a tenure of five years.

Also, investors can get a 3.50 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits with an interest rate of 3.50 per cent. All the interest rates mentioned above are for FDs worth less than Rs 2 crore, and for the general public. Also Read: OnePlus 9, 9 Pro receive new update: Improved battery life, user experience and more

Senior citizen investors will continue receiving additional interest rates of 50 base points on fixed deposit investments. Investors can also take tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act against their FD investments. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 23: Here’s how to get free rewards

