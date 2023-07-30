Almost 6 Cr I-T Returns Filed Till Now, Says Govt As July 31 Deadline Nears

New Delhi: Almost six crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till Sunday (July 30), the income tax department said. July 31, 2023 is the last day for filing income tax returns. As of now the government has not given any indication of extending the deadline. Last year too, the deadline had not been extended.

"5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the income tax department said in a tweet.

"We have witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins till 1 pm today and more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal yesterday," it said further. The department also informed that 10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 1 p.m. Sunday and 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last one hour.

