Andhra Pradesh govt hikes employees pay by 23.39%, increases retirement age by 2 years

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh government has announced an increase in the wages for its employees with a fitment of 23.29 per cent. The state government, on Friday (January 9), also announced increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, a move that would benefit thousands of state employees.

The announcements were made Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with leaders of various employees' associations. He announced the move to increase the wages on the second day of the meetings.

The government has also announced that the pay revision would come into effect from July 1, 2018. However, the monetary benefits would be paid with effect from April 1, 2020, Jagan told the employees' associations.

Also, the new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022. The Chief Minister has also clarified that the state government will pay the pending DA instalment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.

The latest decision to increase the wages of the employees will put an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the state exchequer per annum. The government has also announced that all the pending payments such as the provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April 2022.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has set timelines for addressing the various other pending issues of the employees by June 30, 2022.

The Chief Minister also pointed that a Cabinet Sub-Committee was looking into the contributory pension scheme. He also announced that a final decision will be taken by June 30, 2022. Also Read: CNG, PNG prices hiked for 2nd time in 3 weeks in Mumbai: Check latest rates

Moreover, a committee will be constituted to look into the challenges troubling the employees' health scheme and find solutions to the issues. The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary. Also Read: Budget 2022: EC won’t interfere in Union Budget presentation, says CEC Chandra

