Rags To Riches: The Inspirational Journey Of A Teen Turned Billionaire With A Rs 75,000 Crore Company

New Delhi: Inder Jaisinghani, a prominent name among India's billionaires, stands as a living example of patience, perseverance, and determination. His journey began at the tender age of 15 when he took over his small family shop after the sudden demise of his father. Not only did he build a company worth Rs 49,294 crores.

Inder Jaisinghani: Father Passed Away

Inder's childhood was marked by numerous struggles. In 1968, his father passed away, leaving Inder, the second among his four siblings, to shoulder the responsibility of the family business.

Inder Jaisinghani: Success Story

With determination, he managed the shop efficiently, involving his elder brother and two younger siblings. Soon, he developed a profound understanding of electrical wires and realized the potential for substantial earnings in manufacturing them.

The establishment of the Polycab company in 1983 marked a turning point in Inder Jaisinghani's life. Starting in a 100-square-foot garage, the Jaisinghani brothers initiated experiments in wire manufacturing.

After persistent efforts, they set up a production unit in Gujarat, specializing in PVC-insulated wires and cables. Their business flourished within a few years.

In their Gujarat factory, they manufacture various types of cables, catering to Indian and international standards. They also tailored products according to the specific needs of some customers.

The year 2008 brought significant investment opportunities when the World Bank's private equity arm, International Finance Corporation, invested in Polycab, acquiring stakes in the company.

Over the years, Polycab expanded its product portfolio, incorporating LED lights, switches, and electric fans. In 2019, Inder Jaisinghani successfully listed Polycab on the stock market, and in 2021, Forbes recognized him in the list of Indian billionaires.