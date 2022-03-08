Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 8 March 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on Domestic Fixed Deposits Plus effective from 8 March 2022 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Plus. Interest rates on Fixed Deposit Plus (premature withdrawal not permitted) for deposits – 2 crores & above.

Meanwhile, the bank had also revised Domestic Fixed Deposits rates effective from 5 March 2022. Here are the new/revised interest rates on domestic deposits for deposits – less than 5 crores.

Recently a lot of private and public sector banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have revised their FD rates. For latest rates you can click our link here.