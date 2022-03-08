हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Axis Bank

Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 8 March 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Plus.

Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 8 March 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on Domestic Fixed Deposits Plus effective from 8 March 2022 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Plus. Interest rates on Fixed Deposit Plus (premature withdrawal not permitted) for deposits – 2 crores & above.

Meanwhile, the bank had also revised Domestic Fixed Deposits rates effective from 5 March 2022. Here are the new/revised interest rates on domestic deposits for deposits – less than 5 crores.

Recently a lot of private and public sector banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have revised their FD rates. For latest rates you can click our link here.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Axis BankFDFixed Deposit
Next
Story

International Women's Day: EPFO urges companies to facilitate e-nomination of women employees and be rewarded

Must Watch

PT19M37S

Ukraine Russia War live Update: Russia announces Japan amid Ukraine war