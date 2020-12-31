हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holiday January 2021: Banks will remain closed for 8 days in total, check list for better planning

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of January 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: We are just a day away from stepping into the new year, so you would like to check the first list of bank holidays for the year 2021.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

January 26 (Tuesday) Republic Day is a holiday during which all the banks across the country will remain closed. RBI places this day as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of January 2021. Check out the list.

New Year's Day: January 1
New Year’s Celebration: January 2
Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti: January 14
Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja: January 15
Uzhavar Thirunal: January 16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: January 23
Imoinu Iratpa: January 25
Republic Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 26

 

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

