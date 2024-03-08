Bank Holiday On Mahashivratri: Financial Institutions Closed For Next Two Days

New Delhi: As per the RBI's bank holidays calendar, March will see bank closures on several days, including the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays. While all banks close on public holidays, some states additionally observe local holidays.

Festivals like Holi and Mahashivratri will be observed in March 2024. Read on further to find out when the banks are closed on account of these festivals.

Before going forward, one thing that may be informative for you is that even though bank branches could be closed in your state on certain days, internet banking services will still be available everywhere.

Apart from this, ATMs and online platforms will also provide access to financial services. Now come to the question that is making rounds in your mind i.e. whether banks are closed today or not?

Bank Holiday On Mahashivratri

Today, on March 8, 2024, banks will be closed in several Indian states in commemoration of Mahashivratri. All states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya will have their banks closed on Mahashivratri.

Three-Day Extended Weekend

Since the second Saturday and Sunday fall on March 8, many folks will have a three-day extended weekend.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In March 2024

March 8, 2024

Mahashivratri will be observed as a bank holiday except in New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, and Goa.

March 9, 2024

Banks will remain closed on the second Saturday of March 2024.

March 10, 2024

Sunday, as usual, will be a non-working day for banks.

March 17, 2024

On another Sunday, banks will be closed.

March 22, 2024

Bihar Diwas will be celebrated in Bihar, leading to a bank holiday in the state.

March 23, 2024

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of March 2024.

March 24, 2024

Sunday, yet again, will be a non-working day for banks.

March 25, 2024

Holi will be observed as a bank holiday except in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, and Srinagar.

March 26, 2024

In Odisha, Manipur, and Bihar, Yaosang second day/Holi will be observed as a bank holiday.

March 27, 2024

Holi will be observed as a bank holiday in Bihar.

March 29, 2024

Good Friday will be a bank holiday except in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

March 31, 2024

The month concludes with another Sunday, resulting in banks being closed.