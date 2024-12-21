Bank Holiday Update: Are Banks Open Today, Saturday, December 21? Find Out Here

New Delhi: Banks in India follow the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines and remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, today, December 21 falls on the third Saturday which means that all banks will remain open and continue business operations. So, if you were planning to visit your bank today, you can go ahead.

Will banks be open or closed on Saturday, December 21, 2024?

Banks on Saturday, December 21, 2024 will remain open as it falls on the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. However, they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless otherwise mentioned in the holiday schedule.

Bank Holidays to Observe in December 2024

Banks will be closed on several days in December 2024 due to various occasions. These include the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, the Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

State-wise Bank Holiday List for December 2024

December 24 (Thursday):

Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas Eve.

December 25 (Wednesday):

Banks will be closed across India for Christmas.

December 27 (Friday):

Banks will be closed in Nagaland for Christmas celebrations.

December 30 (Monday):

Banks will be closed in Meghalaya to observe the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31 (Tuesday):

Banks will be closed in Mizoram and Sikkim for New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

What Banking Services Are Available on Bank Holidays?

Although bank branches will be closed on the listed holidays, customers can still access digital banking services such as net banking, banking apps, UPI, and ATMs, unless there is scheduled maintenance. These services will remain available year-round. You can even open a fixed deposit or recurring deposit digitally on these days.