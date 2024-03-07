NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Bank Holidays: Are Financial Institutions Closed Tomorrow, On Mahashivratri? Check Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
  • Banks will be closed on multiple occasions.
  • Banks will be closed on March 8 on Mahashivratri.
  • Branches will be closed on March 25.
New Delhi: As March unfolds, it's essential to be aware of the bank holiday schedule to manage your financial transactions effectively. Indian banks will remain closed on various days throughout the month, including both national and regional holidays. Read on to find out the holiday details.

Are Banks Closed On Mahashivratri?

Banks will be closed on multiple occasions, starting with Mahashivratri on March 8, 2024. (Also Read: Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, Face Value, Lot Size, GMP, And More)

National Holidays

In addition to Mahashivratri, several other national holidays will be observed in March. These include Chapchar Kut on March 1, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29, among others. (Also Read: 7 Fresh IPOs Set To Hit Market This Week: Check A-Z Of Upcoming Offerings)

Regional Observances

It's important to note that some states will observe specific regional festivals and holidays, leading to closures in those areas. For example, Bihar Diwas will be celebrated in Bihar on March 22.

Online Services Availability

While regular bank branches will remain closed on specified days, online banking services will continue to operate nationwide. This ensures that customers can access banking services seamlessly through online platforms and ATMs, even during holidays.

For the unversed, the bank is closed on the 2nd & 4th Saturday and every Sunday of each month.

