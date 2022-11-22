Bank holidays December 2022: Bank branches to be closed for up to 14 days this month; check City-wise list

New Delhi: If you have any banking related important work and are planning to visit the bank branch next month, you must note down the number of days when branches will be closed in several cities of the country in the month of December 2022. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list for the month of December 2022, banking operations will remain closed for certain days, although online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of December, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. (Also read: No unlimited transactions on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm soon? All you want to know)

Banks will remain closed for total 14 days in the month of December – 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. (Also read: Elon Musk pauses relaunch of $8 Twitter Blue service yet again)

For example bank branches might be closed for Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma in Shillong but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2022. Check out the list.

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3



Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12



Goa Liberation Day: December 19



Christmas Festival: December 24



Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong: December 26



Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: December 29



U Kiang Nangbah: December 30



New Year’s Eve: December 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:



Second Saturday: December 10

Sunday: December 4

Sunday: December 11

Sunday: December 18

Fourth Saturday: December 24

Sunday: December 25

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.