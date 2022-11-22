topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk pauses relaunch of $8 Twitter Blue service yet again

Twitter had delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Elon Musk pauses relaunch of $8 Twitter Blue service yet again

New Delhi: Twitter boss Elon Musk has now taken a step back on the payment of $8 to get blue tick on the microblogging site. Twitter Blue was to come back end of this week, the billionaire owner had earlier said in a tweet on Saturday. Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on November 11 as fake accounts mushroomed.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Elon Musk tweeted.

Twitter had delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections.

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

Anyone can now get a verified checkmark if they pay for Blue every month, which has sparked serious concerns over how to spot real Twitter accounts from the fake ones.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

On charging $8 for the Blue subscription service, Musk said: "Trash me all day, but it'll cost $8."

Live Tv

Elon MuskTwitterTwitter Blue

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines