हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Kisan Tractor Yojana

Fact Check: Rs 5 lakh subsidy news under the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is FAKE

A post in the name of the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is circulating on social media, claiming that the Central Government is subsidising farmers with Rs 5 lakh through the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. PM Narendra Modi is also pictured smiling in the post.

Fact Check: Rs 5 lakh subsidy news under the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is FAKE

New Delhi: A post in the name of the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is circulating on social media, claiming that the Central Government is subsidising farmers with Rs 5 lakh through the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. PM Narendra Modi is also pictured smiling in the post.

However, according to the PIB, the central government is no longer implementing the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. They gave the news a bogus rating. As a result, any claims made in the name of this scheme are FALSE.

PIB has tweeted regarding the internet's bogus news about the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. According to the PIB, there is no such scheme as the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana, and the government is not implementing it. Also Read: Govt's CPSE privatisation programme kicks off after Tata Sons buys Air India - Check timeline of the sale

The news was labelled as bogus in the tweet. On the other hand, there is no such plan with this name listed on the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's official website.

As a result, it is apparent that the claim made in the name of the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is absolutely false, and everyone should be cautious and wary of scam schemes.
 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Kisan Tractor YojanaPIB fact checkCentral government
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 9, 2021: Fuel prices hiked again, check rates in your city

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Now Kashmir will be terror free, big decision of Modi government