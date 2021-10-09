Fact Check: Rs 5 lakh subsidy news under the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is FAKE

New Delhi: A post in the name of the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is circulating on social media, claiming that the Central Government is subsidising farmers with Rs 5 lakh through the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. PM Narendra Modi is also pictured smiling in the post.

However, according to the PIB, the central government is no longer implementing the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. They gave the news a bogus rating. As a result, any claims made in the name of this scheme are FALSE.

PIB has tweeted regarding the internet's bogus news about the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana. According to the PIB, there is no such scheme as the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana, and the government is not implementing it. Also Read: Govt's CPSE privatisation programme kicks off after Tata Sons buys Air India - Check timeline of the sale

The news was labelled as bogus in the tweet. On the other hand, there is no such plan with this name listed on the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's official website.

As a result, it is apparent that the claim made in the name of the PM Kisan Tractor Yojana is absolutely false, and everyone should be cautious and wary of scam schemes.



