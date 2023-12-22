'Aaj Realize Hua That Starbucks Is...:' Anupam Mittal Criticises Starbucks For THIS Reason

New Delhi: Renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the CEO of Shaadi.com, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his critique of the popular coffee brand Starbucks. Mittal referred to Starbucks as a "very high-sugar dessert store" rather than a coffee chain.

In his tweet, Mittal shared, stating, “Aaj realize hua that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It’s a v.high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine … lethal combo."

Aaj realize hua that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It’s a v.high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine … lethal combo — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) December 21, 2023

Since Mittal's tweet, a wave of reactions flooded the comment section, with users sharing their perspectives on the coffee giant. One user drew a parallel, saying, “Likewise McD is not a QSR chain, it's a Real Estate company with stores in every corner of expensive markets in the US."

Likewise McD is not a QSR chain, its a Real Estate company with stores in every corner of expensive markets in US — Sunil Barsaiyan (@sunil_barsaiyan) December 21, 2023

Another commenter provided a different viewpoint, describing Starbucks as “It's an aesthetic work and date venue which also seeks caffeine-flavored sugar drinks."

It's an aesthetic work and date venue which also seeks caffeine flavoured sugar drinks — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) December 21, 2023

A third user highlighted the brand's status in India, mentioning, “Starbucks is also just a status symbol in India, unlike abroad where their prices are on par with other coffee shops. Also, I just find their coffee quite burnt in taste."

Starbucks is also just a status symbol in India, unlike abroad where their prices are on par with other coffee shops. Also, I just find their coffee quite burnt in taste. — Divya Kanwar (@DivyaKanwar14) December 21, 2023

Take a look at the reactions: