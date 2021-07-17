Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for 5 days straight from July 17

New Delhi: If you have any bank-related work pending and you’re planning to step out to the bank, then you may need to wait for at least five days. Banks in some states will be closed for five days starting today (July 17) due to regional or national festivals and Sunday.

In total, employees of the banking sector in some states are enjoying up to 15 holidays in July, including a five-day break starting from July 17, according to the calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India.

In Dehradun, bank employees also enjoyed an off on July 16 on the occasion of Harela Puja. Meanwhile, banks are closed again for U Tirot Singh Day and Kharchi Puja in Agartala and Shillong on July 17.

In the coming days, banks will remain closed on July 18, which is a Sunday. On July 19, bank employees in Gangtok will get an off on the occasion of Thungkar Tshechu festival of Guru Rimpochhe.

Similarly, on July 20, 2021, there will be no bank transactions in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram due to Bakrid. Banks across the country will remain closed for Eid al Adha on July 21. However, banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on July 21. Also Read: Fixed deposit (FD) rates of IDBI Bank changed! Check latest rates here

Check out the complete list of holidays here-

17 July 2021: Saturday - Kharchi Puja - (Agartala, Shillong)

18 July 2021: Sunday

19 July 2021: Monday - Thungkar Tshechu of Guru Rimpochee - (Gangtok)

20 July 2021: Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

21 July 2021: Wednesday - Bakrid (All over the country)

Notably, bank holidays do not happen simultaneously in all states on a single date. In the guidelines issued by RBI, it has been told that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on the dates mentioned above. Also Read: Netflix to launch new features to make OTT platform safer for families, children

