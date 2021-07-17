Netflix to launch new features to make OTT platform safer for families, children

New Delhi: Streaming giant Netflix is all set to launch two new features that aim to help families connect with their favourite shows and films.

According to Mashable India, the streamer will be launching an update to the platform that is a ‘bi-weekly kids recap email’ that will be sent to parents from Netflix, which will contain information about their child’s preferences and tastes.

Recommendations based on their kid’s favourite shows and movies, printable colouring sheets and activities inspired by their kid's favourite characters, top themes or topics charts that show the types of programs their kid enjoys the most, and tips for how to use their kid's features on Netflix; are going to be included in the mail.

The second update, as reported by Mashable India is the introduction of the 'Kids Top 10 rows', which will showcase the most popular children's content in the subscriber's country.

If this information will be available to a subscriber, then it would be much easier for them to discover and explore various kid-friendly content on the platform.

"Shows and movies are an important way for kids to connect with the world--helping to teach them about new places, create bonds with family or friends, and understand other perspectives," Jennifer Nieva, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.

Both updates will be rolling out to Netflix subscribers worldwide starting right away, as per Mashable India.