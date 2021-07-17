Fixed deposit (FD) rates of IDBI Bank changed! Check latest rates here

New Delhi: Fixed deposit or FD rates of IDBI Bank has been revised for a few maturity periods. The new rules are effective from July 14 and are applicable on retail fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crores.

With the latest revision, IDBI Bank’s FD rates now vary from 2.7% to 4.8% for all the fixed deposits with a maturity period of 7 days to 20 years.

Here are the latest interest rates offered by IDBI bank to its customers:

- IDBI Bank is offering a 2.7% interest on an annual basis for fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days.

- For FDs maturing in 31 to 45 days, the bank is offering a 2.8% interest on an annual basis.

- Investors will get 3% interest on annual basis on their FDs maturing between 46-90 days

- FDs maturing between 91 days to 6 months will provide a 3.5% interest.

- Investors will benefit with a 4.3% interest on FDs maturing between six months to one year.

- FDs maturing between one to three years will provide a 5.1% interest rate.

- IDBI Bank is offering a 5.25% interest rate on FDs maturing between five years to 10 years.

- Lastly, investors will get a 4.8% interest rate on FDs maturing between 10 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank is offering an additional 50 bps interest rate to all fixed deposits made by senior citizens. At present, IDBI Bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.2% to 5.3%.

