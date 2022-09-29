Bank of Baroda launches 'Khushiyon ka Tyohaar' for this festival season; Check here the attractive loan rates offering under campaign

New Delhi: One of India’s leading public sector banks, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced to launch “Khushiyon Ka Tyohaar" that includes a slew of offers as an annual festive campaign. During this campaign, the bank will offer attractive interest rates on home loan, car loan, education loan, many more along with waiver or discounts on processing charges and other benefits.

ALSO READ | All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion: SC

Moreover, customers will receive many benefits under Khusiyon Ka Tyohaar including pre-payment/part-payment charges, concessional processing charges, and longer tenure of seven years.

ALSO READ | Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee rises 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar

Bank of Baroda (BOB) home loans are available at a competitive interest rate beginning at 7.95% per annual with no processing charges. Besides, customers can get a sepcial rate starting from 7.95% per annum on BOB car loans – a 25 basis points concession.

The bank has also started a marketing for digital loans that offers a variety of options. These include personal loans, auto loans, home loans, student loans, mudra loans, loans to small and medium-sized businesses, loans for gold, and the Baroda Kisan credit card (BKCC).

The facility can be availed through the BoB World mobile app, net banking, and the Bank of Baroda website for both existing and new customers.