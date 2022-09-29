Bank of Baroda launches 'Khushiyon ka Tyohaar' for this festival season; Check here the attractive loan rates offering under campaign
Moreover, customers will receive many benefits under Khusiyon Ka Tyohaar including pre-payment/part-payment charges, concessional processing charges, and longer tenure of seven years.
- Bank of Baroda is celebrating 'Khuhiyon Ka Tyohaar' this festival season.
- Under the campaign, it is offering attractive interest rates on home loans, car loans, etc.
- Bank has also started a marketing for digital loans that offers a variety of options.
New Delhi: One of India’s leading public sector banks, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced to launch “Khushiyon Ka Tyohaar" that includes a slew of offers as an annual festive campaign. During this campaign, the bank will offer attractive interest rates on home loan, car loan, education loan, many more along with waiver or discounts on processing charges and other benefits.
This festive season is extra special! Celebrate #KhushiyonKaTyohaar with #BankofBaroda’s #bobWorld app and experience hassle-free banking 24x7. So, what are you waiting for? Download the app now https://t.co/wL9OSEpqwD#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/fVy9i0EQPk— Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) September 28, 2022
Bank of Baroda (BOB) home loans are available at a competitive interest rate beginning at 7.95% per annual with no processing charges. Besides, customers can get a sepcial rate starting from 7.95% per annum on BOB car loans – a 25 basis points concession.
The bank has also started a marketing for digital loans that offers a variety of options. These include personal loans, auto loans, home loans, student loans, mudra loans, loans to small and medium-sized businesses, loans for gold, and the Baroda Kisan credit card (BKCC).
The facility can be availed through the BoB World mobile app, net banking, and the Bank of Baroda website for both existing and new customers.
