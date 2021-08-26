Big Aadhaar card update for NRIs! No need to wait for 182 days! Apply for Aadhaar immediately upon India arrival --Check the complete process here

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday informed that now NRIs will not have to wait for 182 days to apply for Aadhaar card. They can do so upon arrival in India --all they need is a valid Indian passport.

"Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) need not wait for 182 days. NRIs with valid Indian passport may apply for Aadhaar on arrival. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre: https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx. For more details, call at 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in," UIDAI tweeted.

#AadhaarforNRIs

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) need not wait for 182 days. NRIs with valid #Indian #passport may apply for #Aadhaar on arrival.

Visit your nearest #AadhaarEnrolment Centre: https://t.co/oCJ66DUBEk

For more details, call at 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in pic.twitter.com/alON4X19MI — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 26, 2021

An NRI --whether minor or adult --with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.

What is the process for Aadhaar enrolment for NRI ?

Here is the complete process for NRI Aadhaar enrolment

- Visit any Aadhaar Kendra of your convenience.

- Carry valid Indian Passport with you

- Fill details in the enrolment form

- Giving Email ID is mandatory for NRI

- The declaration for NRI enrolment is slightly different. Read and sign the same in your enrolment form

- Ask the operator to enroll you as NRI

- Give your Passport as Proof of Identity

- You may choose to use your Passport itself as Proof of Address and Date of Birth proof or give some other valid document/s for this.

- Complete the biometric capture process

- Check all details on screen (in English and local language) before you allow the operator to submit

- Collect the acknowledgement slip/ enrolment slip that has your 14 digit Enrolment ID and Date & Time Stamp. You can check status of your - Aadhaar from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar

Live TV

#mute